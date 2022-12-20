Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %

IBM opened at $138.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.54 and its 200-day moving average is $134.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

