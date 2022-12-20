Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,953,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,820 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,490,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 355.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,599,000 after purchasing an additional 935,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,029,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,541,000 after purchasing an additional 720,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XRT opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $93.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.10.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

