Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 129,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 298,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.