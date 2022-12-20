Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $942,000 Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

OIH stock opened at $283.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.37. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $171.30 and a 52-week high of $322.79.

