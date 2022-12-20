Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 907 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,068 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,571,000 after purchasing an additional 572,323 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,617,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89.

