Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $67,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $63,123,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,300,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 79.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56,558 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock opened at $327.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.63. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

