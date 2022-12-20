Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,905 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,628.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,274,746 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,744,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after buying an additional 512,818 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,088,000 after purchasing an additional 569,213 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

