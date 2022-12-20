Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,449 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $143,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,105,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 53,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IWR opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.