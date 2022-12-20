Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 278 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,615 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Allstate by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $130.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $111.46 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.75.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

