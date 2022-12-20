Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 465 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ARKW opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $39.04 and a twelve month high of $127.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02.

