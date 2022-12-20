Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 88 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $283.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.37. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $171.30 and a twelve month high of $322.79.

