Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes $458,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $58,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OXY opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $77.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

