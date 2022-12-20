Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.2 %

CPRX stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 99,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,170. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $18.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Donald A. Denkhaus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 277,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,002,703 shares of company stock worth $15,581,756. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 86,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 124,924 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after acquiring an additional 145,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

