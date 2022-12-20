Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.2 %

CAT stock opened at $231.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

