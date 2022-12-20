Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.58

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.58 and last traded at $38.48, with a volume of 234324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FUN. StockNews.com raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Cedar Fair Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.31 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 14.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.48%.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 33.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 11.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,641,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,540,000 after purchasing an additional 163,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,145,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 81,401 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

