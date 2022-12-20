CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.96 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $64.18 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0797 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014292 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00041193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005942 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020232 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00226467 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0799838 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $8,299,083.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

