CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 16.4% This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $62.91 million and $7.06 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0781 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00014149 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00040368 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006033 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020324 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00222267 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08194707 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $3,817,513.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.