CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Up to $1.97

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.97, but opened at $2.05. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 37,355 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CEMIG during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,290,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in CEMIG during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CEMIG by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 23,845 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in CEMIG by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

