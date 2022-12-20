CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Up to $1.97

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.97, but opened at $2.05. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 37,355 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
CEMIG Trading Up 5.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.67.
Institutional Trading of CEMIG
About CEMIG
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMIG (CIG)
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.