Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating) were down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.25 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.55). Approximately 7,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 87,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.55).

Cenkos Securities Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.51 million and a PE ratio of 1,500.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 44.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.84.

Cenkos Securities Company Profile

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad, broking and research, and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

