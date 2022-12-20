Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 1,377 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iowa State Bank grew its position in Intel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 104,009 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,558 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 12.0% in the third quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 73,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 26,838 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.65. 159,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,319,215. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

