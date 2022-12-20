Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 2,623 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,411 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 21.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 48,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 31.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 68.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 23,813 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 381,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,294,211. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.