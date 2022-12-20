Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 3,412 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 32.5% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $121,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after buying an additional 1,578,772 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after buying an additional 1,575,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $349.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,960. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

