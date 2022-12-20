Center for Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.31. 1,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.90. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.