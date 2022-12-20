Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 20,000.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE SJM traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $154.59. 4,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,142. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $157.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.56 and a 200-day moving average of $139.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

