Center for Financial Planning Inc. Invests $201,000 in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,664 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.11% of LCNB at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LCNB by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LCNB during the first quarter worth $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LCNB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of LCNB in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

LCNB Price Performance

LCNB Increases Dividend

LCNB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.03. 23,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LCNB Corp. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $20.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.41%.

LCNB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

See Also

