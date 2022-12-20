Center for Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.62. 20,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,363,787. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

