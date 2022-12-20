Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Raymond James accounts for about 0.6% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Raymond James by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Raymond James by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.84. 2,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,469. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

