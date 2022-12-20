Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 530 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lessened its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 3.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 4.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 4.6% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,799,318. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 54,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,153,146. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.54. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Roblox to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

