Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.74

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 17646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.70) to GBX 130 ($1.58) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Centrica Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84.

Centrica Dividend Announcement

Centrica Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

