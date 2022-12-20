CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Update

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the November 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of CGI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of CGI by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 1,167.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB opened at $85.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.31. CGI has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CGI will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

