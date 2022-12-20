Chainbing Price Hits $1.29 on Top Exchanges (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00007689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainbing has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Chainbing has a total market cap of $651.11 million and approximately $1,478.93 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

