Chainbing Price Tops $1.30 on Major Exchanges (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $653.60 million and $3,381.73 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chainbing has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00007705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $904.52 or 0.05373636 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00497918 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.92 or 0.29501890 BTC.

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

