Chiliz Market Capitalization Tops $670.36 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $670.36 million and approximately $107.85 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,137,378,353 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

