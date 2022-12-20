Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,822.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CMG traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,421.00. 4,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,365. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,507.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,496.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,776.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.