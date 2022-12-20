Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.32

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Chiyoda Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $603.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

Chiyoda Company Profile

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

