CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:CXF)

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

CXF stock opened at C$9.53 on Tuesday. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of C$9.24 and a 1-year high of C$10.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.57.

