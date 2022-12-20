CIBC Upgrades HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) to Neutral

CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of HEXO opened at $1.30 on Friday. HEXO has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $12.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $781.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.36 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 42.35% and a negative net margin of 565.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 7.4% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,940,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,429 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in HEXO by 48.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,622,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in HEXO by 28.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,081,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 238,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in HEXO by 184.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 558,231 shares during the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

