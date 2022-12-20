CIBC Upgrades HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) to Neutral

CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
HEXO Stock Performance
Shares of HEXO opened at $1.30 on Friday. HEXO has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $12.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $781.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.36 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 42.35% and a negative net margin of 565.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of HEXO
HEXO Company Profile
HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.
