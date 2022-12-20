Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Scotiabank

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPXGF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Cineplex Stock Down 4.9 %

OTCMKTS CPXGF traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192. Cineplex has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

