Citigroup Increases Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $85.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JBL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Jabil Stock Down 1.2 %

JBL opened at $68.24 on Friday. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 347,776 shares in the company, valued at $24,925,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,162,083.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 347,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,925,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,813,725. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 212.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 198.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

