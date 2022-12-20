City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,086 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. City accounts for approximately 3.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in City were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in City during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in City by 141.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in City during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in City by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in City during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

Insider Activity at City

In related news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $39,646.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,549.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 6,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $655,962.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $39,646.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $447,549.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,699 shares of company stock worth $1,686,254. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

City Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of City stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.25. The stock had a trading volume of 915 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,121. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.54. City Holding has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $103.00.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. City had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 38.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that City Holding will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

City Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on City in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on City in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

City Profile

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.