Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $56.90

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56.90 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 58.70 ($0.71), with a volume of 2743485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.60 ($0.71).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Civitas Social Housing to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.52) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Civitas Social Housing Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £355.95 million and a PE ratio of 532.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 61.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63.

Civitas Social Housing Announces Dividend

About Civitas Social Housing

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Civitas Social Housing’s payout ratio is 50.11%.

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

