Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.96

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 21727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Clarivate Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Clarivate

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,733,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 24.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,546,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988,500 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,781,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626,160 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,900,000. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth $85,627,000. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $54,443,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

