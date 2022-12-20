Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $41.63 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001135 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.14 or 0.01503314 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009609 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020173 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00031917 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.45 or 0.01718142 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.