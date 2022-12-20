Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 6,271 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock remained flat at $45.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,887,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

