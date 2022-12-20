Collective Family Office LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,649 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $40.11. 8,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,293. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $52.11.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

