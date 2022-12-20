Collective Family Office LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 158,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,747,949. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78.

