Collective Family Office LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,480,330. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

