Collective Family Office LLC Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 277,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 34,429 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $32.29. 30,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,480,806. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

