Collective Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Collective Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 364.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.32. The company had a trading volume of 46,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,635. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $71.16.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.444 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

