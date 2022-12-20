Collective Family Office LLC Sells 2,810 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,342. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.66. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

